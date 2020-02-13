Johannesburg - A group of elderly black men and women from Soweto packed the Randburg Magistrate' Court on Thursday morning to lend support to convicted racist Adam Catzavelos at his sentencing.
The pensioners are some of the people learning how to meditate and breath from Catzavelos who is currently doing his community service at the Seth Mazibuko Foundation in Orlando, Soweto.
Catzavelos ended at the Foundation after reaching a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission to pay a R150,000 fine to it and apologise publicly over his racist comment about black people.
Catzavelos found himself in trouble after recording himself while on a beach in Greece celebrating the absence of black people.
In his celebratory mood, he used the K-word to refer to black people and the video ended up on social media, something that sparked fury in South Africa.