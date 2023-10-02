Soweto Pride applauded as a vehicle for inclusivity

The streets of Soweto were decked in rainbow colours as hundreds of people raised their flags high in celebration of the 19th Annual Soweto Pride March. To demonstrate the City of Joburg’s dedication to the cause of equality and justice for the LGBTQI+ community and their families, Councillor Anthea Leitch, MMC for Human Settlements, also joined the parade and celebration.

Entertainers, activists and esteemed officials were among those who embraced the theme of inclusivity this year. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola graced the event and emphasised that “queer rights will always be human rights”. Leitch praised the Forum for the Empowerment of Women (Few), a trailblazing organisation that has spent more than 20 years leading the charge in promoting the rights of black, lesbian and bisexual women in South Africa.

She spoke about how Soweto Pride was born out of Few’s vision in 2004 as a courageous march to becoming a powerful symbol of “unity, resistance and resilience”. She said the event was a “celebration of diversity, a commemoration of the lives, unfortunately, lost to discrimination and oppression, and a call for change”. Over the years, Soweto Pride has evolved, welcoming not just lesbian and gay individuals, but also families, friends and allies who have joined in solidarity to end homophobia in townships.

“This is a reflection of the progress we have made in raising awareness and challenging the prejudices that still persist,” she said. The theme of this year’s Soweto Pride, “Creating Inclusive Communities”, underscores the importance of embracing and celebrating our differences. She also pointed out the importance of acknowledging the harsh realities faced by the LGBTQI+ community, especially in townships, where they continue to be targeted because of their sexual orientation.