A Grade 8 pupil from Fons Luminis Secondary School was raped while on a school outing. The alleged perpetrators are her three schoolmates.

Johannesburg- Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants answers from the Fons Luminis Secondary School management after a pupil was gang-raped while on a school outing. The incident happened over the weekend at the school’s induction camp in De Deur.

Allegations are that the Grade 8 pupil was raped by three boys who are also pupils at the school. While the alleged perpetrators were suspended and a case was opened, it was not clear if they have since been arrested.

At this rate we might as well have a prison cell in each school. This is disgusting to the core. But it all starts at home, schools can only build upon the foundation from home. Parents have made the biggest mistake of thinking that school replaces Parenthood. — Bossruu Van Niekerk 🇿🇦 (@BossruuRuphus) March 5, 2019

Lesufi was expected to visit school in Diepkloof to address the pupils and get more answers from the management.

“This unfortunate incident was reported at the local police station and investigations continues,” spokesperson, Steve Mabona said

“Our psychosocial team will provide counselling to the victim and other learners accordingly,” he added.

What wrong with some men and boys of this country,is all they think about sex all day long?not how to build a plane or to develop or build or create something and bring pride to the country and their people?are they saying they not capable of anything else than sex,abuse & demand — Sinah (@Wenbeautycals) March 5, 2019