A Grade 8 pupil from Fons Luminis Secondary School was raped while on a school outing. The alleged perpetrators are her three schoolmates.

Johannesburg- Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants answers from the Fons Luminis Secondary School management after a pupil was gang-raped while on a school outing.

The incident happened over the weekend at the school’s induction camp in De Deur.

Allegations are that the Grade 8 pupil was raped by three boys who are also pupils at the school. While the  alleged perpetrators were suspended and a case was opened, it was not clear if they have since been arrested.

Lesufi was expected to visit school in Diepkloof to address the pupils and get more answers from the management. 

“This unfortunate incident was reported at the local police station and investigations continues,” spokesperson, Steve Mabona said

“Our psychosocial team will provide counselling to the victim and other learners accordingly,” he added.