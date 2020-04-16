Soweto soccer giants launch campaign to fight Covid-19 pandemic
This was said on Wednesday night by the chairpersons of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs football clubs - Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung respectively - as they announced a partnership with broadcast company MultiChoice and the government to avail resources to help stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Khoza and Motaung announced that they would use their players to launch a massive media campaign to alert their legions of supporters, who are estimated to exceed 20 million combined around the country, about the protective measures in fighting coronavirus.
Motaung, said it was based on history that the two clubs had put their rivalry aside for the good of society.
Both Motaung and Khoza said this sort of collaboration, which will see the clubs also donate thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the government for the use by front line essential workers, began in the 1980s when they used football to wage a battle against apartheid
MultiChoice's Imtiaz Patel announced his company's donation which included 100000 masks; 350000 surgical masks; 100000 gloves; 10000 overalls; 10000 wipes; and 100000 shoe covers.
South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 2506 with seven new deaths, taking the death tally to 34.
Since the lockdown was instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 27, Tuesday’s rise of 143 new cases was the third highest spike after a 243 new cases spike on March 27 and a spike of 145 new cases on April 12.