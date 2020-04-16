Soweto soccer giants launch campaign to fight Covid-19 pandemic

The historic collaboration forged between the country's Soweto soccer giants to defeat incessant violence and the repressive apartheid regime will add muscle towards combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

This was said on Wednesday night by the chairpersons of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs football clubs - Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung respectively - as they announced a partnership with broadcast company MultiChoice and the government to avail resources to help stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Khoza and Motaung announced that they would use their players to launch a massive media campaign to alert their legions of supporters, who are estimated to exceed 20 million combined around the country, about the protective measures in fighting coronavirus.

Motaung, said it was based on history that the two clubs had put their rivalry aside for the good of society.

Both Motaung and Khoza said this sort of collaboration, which will see the clubs also donate thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the government for the use by front line essential workers, began in the 1980s when they used football to wage a battle against apartheid