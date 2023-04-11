Soweto Spiritual Singers move fans

Johannesburg - The Soweto Spiritual Singers are rooted in making their music more than just entertainment but also tackling societal ills permeating South Africa. Having conveyed pressing issues such as gender-based violence (GBV) through their music, the group believes that there is no better tool to signify their messages than art.

Their return home was nothing short of a mind-blowing experience when they delivered a stellar performance that left audiences begging for more. After years of successful tours and showcasing authentic African sounds around the globe, they were joined in song and praise and garnered overwhelming reactions, hailing them for a mind-blowing show. Soweto’s Spiritual Singers’ delivery of music, an enthralling production, stunning costumes, and excellent choreography were among the things that were memorable at the Joburg Theatre.

The founder and creative director of the music ensemble, Nkululeko Vilakazi, was animated to share that the show exceeded their expectations. The internationally acclaimed ensemble was received with overwhelming love, with many sharing their thrilling reactions on social media. “Look, it was beyond our expectations.

“It was very successful, from the production point of view to its delivery, and everything about it was just a success. “And the reception more than anything of South Africans. “Remember, we are coming to South Africa for the first time since we have been touring internationally since 2009.

“So you don't know what's going to be the reception,” said Vilakazi. Vilakazi says they find it essential to use art to address burning issues in the country. “If you look at our show, we had a backdrop of an LED, which begins to speak to the issues. We talk about the GBV, and so we dress up this GBV issue.

“And then with Paradise Road, though we went through Covid, we are going through load shedding, we are going through the interest rate. “With everything that we are going through in this country, we are saying that better days are coming. “So this show was not only about the gospel and spirituality,” he said.