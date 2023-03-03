Soweto Spiritual Singers set to wow audiences post-Covid

Johannesburg - Award-winning gospel ensemble the Soweto Spiritual Singers will be performing in the country for the first time in over five years, putting on a show filled and laced with real social cohesion. This limited three-day performance at Joburg Theatre from March 31 to April 2 will be followed by a world tour that is likely to take the choir across the globe for a long time.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the Joburg Theatre performance, co-founder Nkululeko Vilakazi said he was excited about the group’s scheduled performances following the Covid-19 disruptions, which took away some of the steam from the ensemble’s schedule in the recent past. “This is our first real theatrical performance in the country in a long time. When they talk about social cohesion, oneness, and spreading unity in a country that is facing a lot of challenges, they are talking about the Soweto Spiritual ensemble, as we represent social cohesion and oneness through our performances. Our music and our stage act feature the whole spectrum of the country’s spiritual diversity in that we are not a one-dimensional gospel group. We sing, we dance, and we do poetry and theatre live on stage. Our act is a true testament to that,” Vilakazi said. The 26-plus group, which includes a five-piece live band, will not be alone on stage, and in the true spirit of unity in diversity, the much-awaited performance will feature Yael Benjamin, a South African Jewish singer who recently featured the ensemble on her debut album titled Fly Away a couple of years ago.

“I feel deeply that music is a universal language that brings people together. It can lead the way to tolerance, peace, and a united love for humanity. I wanted to incorporate a unity music sound with some of the songs on the album to reflect this belief. The Soweto Spiritual Singers have the same outlook of uniting and uplifting people with song, and so the combination of a Eurocentric classical voice with the rich earthy tones of an African choir came about,” Benjamin said. She said she was excited to appear on the same stage with the group as its guest performer at the Joburg Theatre. “I’m excited to be working with the Soweto Spiritual Singers again, as we had such a great experience together a few years ago... The songs I’ll be singing as a guest performer with the choir offer an exciting and dramatic musical journey for the audience, which can expect to feel uplifted from the unique combination of our voices together,“ Benjamin said.