Johannesburg - Women football received a boost following a sponsored kit and sanitary pad donation from Seshego, Limpopo-born entrepreneur Matome Rapetsoa. Through his Matome Rapetsoa Foundation, he presented Mito Stars Football team with a soccer kit in celebration of Women’s Day in Zola, Soweto.

The presentation held at Gestos Lounge, Soweto was part of Mahuma Group and all its divisions, including Get Down Productions and the Matome Rapetsoa Foundation’s special day in honour of Women’s Day. Speaking to The Star, coach of the team, Mito Matola said the contribution will make it possible for the team to continue developing young women footballers in the township. He said the club which caters to women footballers between the ages of 12 to 18 is making a mark in township football as it brings together young women, who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We are grateful for the contribution being made by Rapetsoa and his team at Mahuma Group. “We struggle as we do not have enough resources. We struggle as a team because women football is not taken seriously. “This donation from Bahuma Group is a blessing for us. It gives us enough motivation as we go into the play-offs.

“This new soccer kit has really given us a boost as a football team. I am happy with the progress that we have made in the last three years as we have been getting to the play-offs. This means we are getting there,” Matola said. Rapetsoa said it was important for young women to be afforded an opportunity to develop their talent to the fullest. “Most of our outreach programs are usually in Limpopo, However, we decided that we need to empower people outside Limpopo which is why we are gathered here in Soweto today. With the team we decided to look to Joburg and decided to do something as we get support in Gauteng.

“It was a great thing when we received a letter from this team as we wanted to empower people from the townships. It is hard to find young girls doing what these girls are doing, which is why we have decided to donate a soccer kit and other essentials to them,” Rapetsoa said. The founder of Mahuma Group said the idea to donate a soccer kit and other goods came after Kaiser Chiefs donated another gear for their 67 minutes for Mandela Day. He said after this, he realised there was a need to do more to uplift young women in the province especially in light of Gender Based Violence and inequality in communities.

“It is important for men led companies or men in general to assist and protect women. “Mahuma Group believes in empowering the girl child even in male dominated fields like soccer,” he added. Through the foundation, Rapetsoa recently raised over R300 000 with the assistance of the community and other businesses to assist a family in Seshego by rebuilding their home after it caught fire early in the year.