The Vilakazi street Precinct in Soweto is set to be upgraded to become an even bigger tourist attraction.

The Department of Tourism has stepped in to improve the already popular Vilakazi Precinct and help to overcome problems such as parking and crime. The department’s director-general, Victor Tharage, led a senior multi- departmental government delegation to meet with tourism stakeholders to develop a new framework

At the core of the challenges raised was the historic spatial-planning deficiencies which continue to hinder the expansion of the tourism destination to its full potential.

These include public amenities like ablutions, parking, street furniture, pedestrian walkways and bicycle lanes.

The congested public transport routes in the area would also need to be tackled.

The immediate concern for many is safety and the crime rate within the precinct, with reported syndicates targeting tourists. The situation is exacerbated by illegal tour guides and parking attendants hustling in the precinct, said Tharage.

The Department resolved at its recent lekgotla to adopt the Vilakazi Street Development as a pilot model for the development of a blueprint for township tourism precincts. It has already developed a framework for consultation with stakeholders and various provincial and national government agencies.

“The framework will include the development of a stakeholder plan based on capacitating local communities to guide the effectiveness of operating a community policing forum, as well as supporting the existing tourism enterprises with business support services, including funding processes, management systems and promotional platforms, to achieve resource efficiency,” said Tharage.

“Our aim is to establish and co- ordinate linkages across all spheres of government and other precincts, routes and municipal management structures, with a view to increasing the length of stay, spend and repeat visitation - in line with the department’s domestic tourism strategy.

“Ultimately, it should not matter whether the precinct is township or not, it must just be a world-class, uniquely South Africa destination, and that is what this place will sooner or later start looking like,” Tharage added.

On progress made by the City of Joburg, Thabang Sithole, who is responsible for the city’s strategic urban planning, said interventions had been implemented in regard to parking and traffic assessment.

“We plan to embark on piloting the idea of using Vilakazi Street as a one-way street during weekends, as part of our traffic assessment and the impact thereof,” said Sithole.

The City of Joburg is also considering rezoning the area - which would help to stimulate the economy for the people of Soweto - by using their properties to improve their standard of living and livelihood.