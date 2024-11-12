Spar distinguishes sell-by and best before dates amid spaza shop food contamination cases

Food retailer, Spar, has taken the initiative to explain the differences between sell-by, best-before and use-by dates in food products. This is in the wake of food contamination cases that have claimed the lives of many school learners across the country after they consumed snacks in local spaza shops.

The cost of living has been financially crippling for many South Africans, therefore making shoppers opt for more affordable food products– food labelling is the least of their concerns. The Spar Group said almost a quarter of SA households do not have access to adequate food supply, according to the 2023 General Household Survey released by StatsSA. These findings have subjected indigent households to food insecurity, where they are likely to purchase affordable food in non-compliant spaza shops, further placing their lives at risk of possible food poisoning.

According to the Spar Group, the use-by date indicates when the product is at its peak quality–it serves as a safety measure. When a shopper consumes these items past the use-by date, it can lead to health risks due to potential spoilage. The best-before date on food packaging notifies the customers that the quality of the food product will decline past the scheduled date. However, it does not pose a risk after consumption.

Meanwhile, the sell-by date alerts retailers to the shelf life, not product safety. The sell-by date guides retailers to know how long a product can be sold to consumers. “Understanding that the sell-by date and best-before date helps consumers make informed choices, contribute to a sustainable food system, and reduce food waste, which the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) estimates at 10 million tonnes annually in South Africa,” said the Spar Group. The national PR, communications and sponsorships manager at the Spar Group, Mpudi Maubane, said the grocery retailer is mandated to promote proper labelling of products while reducing food waste through its operations.

“Food labelling is a significant issue in South Africa, especially as the government encourages healthier eating habits to reduce the strain on the public health system, which also aligns with SPAR’s value of promoting nutrition for all. “By adhering to stringent labelling practices, SPAR ensures consumers are well-informed, helping them make responsible choices that minimise waste,” said Maubane. Furthermore, Spar is a signatory to the SA Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement, which aligns its efforts with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal to halve global food waste by 2030.