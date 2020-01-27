Speedster's luck runs out as he's nabbed at funeral









Picture: Screengrab via Twitter. The infamous speedster who recorded himself driving at over 300km/h spent the Sunday behind bars following his arrest at a funeral in Limpopo. On Sunday Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest of the 36-year-old believed to have been driving at 308km/h in a 120km/h zone on N1 southbound in Midrand. Mbalula said: “Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect.” The Midrand resident allegedly clocked the high speed while behind the wheel of a red Audi TT on January 19 and has been evading arrest since. The video of his alarming speed was posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, and was condemned by many, with one Twitter user calling the motorist “sick and stupid” and another saying “it doesn’t make you a MAN!.”

The speedster’s luck finally ran out on Sunday when undercover police tracked him to a funeral in Polokwane and brought him back to spend the night at Midrand police station.

“He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act,” said Mbalula.

RTMC chief executive Makhosini Msibi said they would not tolerate those who drove so recklessly. “We are not going to negotiate with speeding, drunk drivers or those in unroadworthy vehicles. We are going to arrest them and make them spend time behind bars,“ said Msibi.

Joburg metro police department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar was on record as saying the JMPD condemned this kind of driving and viewed this case in a serious light.

Any driver who exceeds 160km/* in a 120km/* zone is required to appear in court and there is no standard fine for these excessive speeds as the court views each case on its merit, Minnaar said.

Courts have previously imposed fines of between R20000 and R40000 for speeds in the region of 200km/* .

Last week, the RTMC “invited” the speeding motorist to hand himself over to the police.

In a tweet, the RTMC said they knew who the motorist was and they had his Midrand address. “The speeding motorist has been identified by our traffic authorities. He must come forward and present himself or we will visit him at his place of residence in Midrand,” the RTMC tweeted.

But the motorist ignored the warning and proceeded to Polokwane for a funeral where he ran out of luck and was nabbed by the long arm of the law.

Last week, the RTMC revealed the five top speeds that motorists had been doing during the festive season.

The fastest speed was recorded in the Free State, where a motorist was arrested for driving at 248km/* in a 100km/* zone on the R730 highway in Welkom. The motorist was released on warning by a magistrate, the RTMC said.

The second fastest speed was also in the Free State, at 221km/ph on the N1. The motorist was released on R1000 bail after his December 13 arrest.

This was followed by 220km/ph on the N4 highway in Gauteng on December 3 last year, where a motorist was arrested and also released on R1000 bail.

In Limpopo, the fifth fastest was apprehended at a speed of 218km/h. The motorist was released on “free bail” after being caught on the N1, near Westerberg, on January 13.

Dialdirect boss Maanda Tshifularo last week warned that it was practically impossible to react to an unexpected obstacle at 300km/ph, so had anything gone wrong, the results would have been nothing short of gruesome for the Audi TT driver and other motorists in his path.

“Speeding impairs your ability to avoid obstacles and drastically reduces the time you have available to react to a dangerous situation. One vehicle making a move the driver doesn't anticipate, a piece of debris or one failure like a tyre blowout and this could end up as much more than just a wrecked car”.