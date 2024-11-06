Sphithiphithi Evaluator criticises MKP leaders over betrayal and financial issues

Political activist and supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Sphithiphithi Evaluator, has publicly expressed her grievances against prominent members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). In a series of candid social media posts on Tuesday, she detailed her tumultuous interactions with senior party officials, whom she accuses of prioritising power and parliamentary positions over grassroots supporters like herself.

Evaluator, whose true identity remains undisclosed for safety reasons, became a vocal advocate for Zuma during the July 2021 unrest in South Africa. However, her current ire is directed at MKP members whom she claims have betrayed her trust. After supporting the party’s high-profile billboard campaign in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, Evaluator revealed feelings of abandonment and financial ruin inflicted by party members, who seemingly rushed for positions post-election while leaving her with unpaid bills.

“Sadly, this billboard was never paid for. They ran to Parliament and we were left with the debt,” she stated, sharing a photo of the controversial billboard featuring MKP president Zuma picture. Evaluator explained the financial strain she endured after Newcastle residents collaborated to raise R14 000 to fund the initial billboard, only for the party to default on the remaining balance. The billboard owner, who donated substantial advertising space, expressed regret over the situation, prompting Evaluator to question the loyalty of a party that benefited from her efforts.

“Fighting for the dignity yomuntu omnyama (black person) is costly. Especially because they don’t care bona. All they want is to get what they have always wanted — positions,” she lamented. Evaluator also shared her experiences assisting with another billboard campaign in Mpumalanga, where she faced similar challenges, highlighting the ongoing frustration felt by supporters who feel exploited and disregarded. In her critique, she pointed out that despite receiving support from other political parties such as the IFP, EFF, and ANC, the MKP has remained largely unsupportive.

“The IFP has always accommodated our media team in KwaZulu-Natal... The movement we invited First to introduce our media house wasn’t available. The one you’d think would grab the opportunity,” she recalled. Attempts to get comments from the MKP were unsuccessful at the time of publication, but it will be added once received. This latest wave of discontent follows reports that grievances among disgruntled MKP members were circulating after the party appointed new leaders from other parties, sidelining those who have been with the MKP since its inception last December.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the MKP, Dr Sifiso Maseko, has confirmed his resignation after just over four months in the position. In his resignation letter, he indicated that he would remain a member of the party, citing his return to his previous role as chief director of infrastructure for the Gauteng Department of Health. Dr Maseko’s resignation is effective from Monday. He expressed gratitude to Zuma and noted that he was placed on paid suspension in January 2022 due to allegations of misconduct.