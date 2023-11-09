Spike in bogus schools in Gauteng, with almost 70 of them being closed down

Gauteng is faced with a huge challenge of unregistered and illegally operating independent schools. The Gauteng Department of Education has been blamed for not doing enough to shut them down.

There are about 40 illegal independent schools which have already been closed or served with letters of closure, 15 of those are in Fourways, north of Johannesburg. It is known as an affluent suburb. Some of the illegal schools that were raided and served with notices to close in 2022/2023 financial year include: Fourways Academy; Oak Hill Academy in Roodepoort; Pembury Schools in Randburg; Royal International School in Pretoria CBD; Spark Silver Lakes in Pretoria; The Good Shepherd and The Good Shepherd College in Pretoria; Kempton Park Christian School; Greenhouse Academy in Randburg; Faith Christian school in Roodepoort; Blessing Christian Academy in Tembisa; AL Iman Combined School in Lenasia; and, Academic Success in Brackenhurst, to name but a few. This week, The Star reported about New World Institute Carlswald private school in Midrand which the department shut down last Friday due to non-compliance.

Over 300 learners are left in limbo and angry parents said they were not aware that the school was operating illegally. They claim they were sent an urgent communique to fetch their children before midday. One of the parents, Renelle Chetty had two children attending the school. She said together with other parents, they were considering suing the board. Former headmistress, Elsie Pitout, confirmed that she was recently fired.

“I was the principal until last week. The owners of the school fired me, because I shut down the school on the instruction of the department. The management did not want me to close the school; they wanted me to defy the department,” said Pitout. Gauteng Department of Education shadow MEC Khume Ramulifho said yesterday these schools were taking advantage of parents who were mostly desperate due to failure to place learners through online admission. “The department has failed to build sufficient schools, especially in high-demand areas. As a result, owners fake registration documents to look legit while they are operating illegally. They aren’t offering IEB or CAPS curriculum.

“In some instances, you find that all foundation grades are in one classroom. Teachers aren’t qualified or registered with SACE,” said Ramulifho. He said the DA supported the independent schools, but they had to be registered and meet set requirements and offer approved curriculum so they don’t disadvantage learners and prioritise profit. Ramulifho wrote questions which GDE MEC Matome Chiloane replied to on October 11 at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

When asked about the total number of illegal schools, Chiloane replied: “It is not known how many illegal schools are operating in Gauteng as this is a business conducted in a clandestine manner. The department depends on reports from the public.” Chiloane said the reasons why there were so many illegal schools operating was because Gauteng was the biggest contributor to the economy of the country and the African continent at large. Asked whether the process to register was complicated, Chiloane said: “The registration requirement process is not complicated and is provided for in Provincial Gazette Extraordinary General Notice No 2919 in Government Gazette No 308 of October 2013. If applicants are compliant with all the requirements of the regulations, they are registered.”

According to Chiloane, the department has closed a total of 68 illegally operating schools in the past two years. Thousands of learners are yet to be placed in Grade 1 and 8 for the 2024 academic year, and this has left parents worried. GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department would communicate next week.