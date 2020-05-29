Spike in muggings of joggers and cylists during lockdown in Sandton, Randburg
While there is no doubt that opportunistic thieves seem to be targeting people particularly during the 6am to 9am window, the number of incidents being reported is not tallying with the cases being reported to SAPS, particularly in the two areas, said Steven Bronks, the community development manager for Fidelity ADT.
“If the social channels are to be believed, it appears that a large number of these phone jackings go unreported because of the nature of the crime, a lack of confidence in the system or health concerns around reporting the incident at a police station.”
Bronks said the selective reporting was problematic as it contributed to the dissemination of misinformation around crime, rather than accurate and contextualised information which the SAPS and private security companies could use to apprehend suspects.
“No matter how big or small or how insignificant you feel the crime is, report it,” Bronks said.
“The more cases reported, the more resources deployed to address the problem.
"We are concerned that the high level of noise on the social channels is creating a lot of fear in the community. Everyone needs to remain vigilant, but we do caution that syndicating unsubstantiated reports may create panic."
Residents must remain vigilant when they are out and about and remember:
- Do not carry valuables unless necessary.
- Keep cellphones hidden.
- Walk in groups of two or more, maintaining physical-distancing guidelines.
- Do not walk alone with headphones - they distract you from what is going on around you.
- Always tell someone at home which route you will be walking or cycling.
