Spike in muggings of joggers and cylists during lockdown in Sandton, Randburg

Johannesburg - Red flags are being raised on social media channels about a spike in the numbers of joggers, walkers and cyclists being mugged. Sandton and Randburg appear to be the worst hit.

While there is no doubt that opportunistic thieves seem to be targeting people particularly during the 6am to 9am window, the number of incidents being reported is not tallying with the cases being reported to SAPS, particularly in the two areas, said Steven Bronks, the community development manager for Fidelity ADT.

“If the social channels are to be believed, it appears that a large number of these phone jackings go unreported because of the nature of the crime, a lack of confidence in the system or health concerns around reporting the incident at a police station.”

Bronks said the selective reporting was problematic as it contributed to the dissemination of misinformation around crime, rather than accurate and contextualised information which the SAPS and private security companies could use to apprehend suspects.

“No matter how big or small or how insignificant you feel the crime is, report it,” Bronks said.