Jenna Clifford and actress Nicole Bessick. Picture: Supplied

Jenna Clifford hosted an intimate Mother’s Day celebration in honour of the many women in her life. The jewellery designer held a garden get together filled with spoils and sparkles in partnership with LCN Beauty Clinic, Babor and Grace Skin and Wellness who ensured the women were pampered throughout the day.

Themed ‘Jennarations’, Clifford shared her life journey over laughs and morning drinks with the mothers and daughters in attendance.

“A mother determines what her children become, if you mess up a mother; you mess up her children,” said the flamboyant Clifford.

“Women have too much empath, they love too much. It’s important to be yourself,” she said answering a question Broken Vows actress Nicole Bessick asked about balancing life.

While explaining the reason for the Jennarations event, Clifford said she wanted to host an event where women could talk and learn from each other.

“We need to be transparent. All beings are of God, you are not supposed to be someone else. You are supposed to let your own light shine. For the first time in 3000 years we are in a matriarchal era, you can do what you want to do and many women are waking up to it. If you don’t use it (your talents) you will lose it.”

Jenna Clifford and former Mrs South Africa Candice Abrahams. Picture: Supplied

When asked about her success and what keeps her going, Clifford said it was a natural ‘life force’.

“What you put into something becomes abundant. What you take out is robbed, it’s the principle. I was born to only die once I’ve shown people it’s possible; from abuse to carry on transcending no matter what the system does.”

Former Mrs South Africa/Mrs World Candice Abrahams was also in attendance.

“On my journey, I needed to remind everyone you are an individual first. Never lose your purpose, never lose your passion and never forget who that young girl was that had dreams and focus on that.

My journey has been to empower myself first and the women around me.

As a mother to my 14-year-old daughter, I see how it’s a ripple effect. She comes to talks with me and speaks to girls in her own school. I know that I’m helping the younger generation and that’s my purpose and light.”