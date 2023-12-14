Spot early signs of sinkholes

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents to keep an eye out for early symptoms of sinkhole formation on their properties with the possibility of heavy rainfall over the festive season. The primary causes of sinkholes are subsurface erosion brought on by ongoing water line breaks and stagnant water.

The city says it is replacing outdated concrete pipes with more flexible ones that can tolerate unstable ground in order to reduce the risk of water pipe leaks and the subsequent formation of sinkholes. When the earth changes for any cause, these pipes may move with it without breaking. Early signs include the tilting of one side of a house; slight sinking of the ground; depression or unexplainable holes in the yard - no matter how small they may be.