Spotify celebrates South African culture and trends

Johannesburg - Spotify has taken its audio experience to Braamfontein in Johannesburg, celebrating Spotify’s leading playlists, culture, community, conversation, creators, fans, and greasy South African meals. A month-long experiential pop-up, Spotify’s Greasy Tunes, which pairs South African food with music, kicked off with guests immersing themselves in the experience.

Greasy Tunes explores Joburg's cultural communities, from the aesthetics down to the menu. The venue’s setup borrows from the township kota cafés, with outdoor table tennis placed strategically in the venue while mini pool tables and jenga adorn the tables. True to fashion, the snacks on the café-style-decorated tables were nuts served in jars and rainbow mielie pops, famously known as ‘’skopas’’.

Food inspired by the melting pot of cultures that is South Africa, including pap infused with cheese, was a guest favourite alongside the slap chips served township-style. The opening night was filled with enthralling DJ sets and artist performances by artists, including Yolophonik and Cornelius SA. They set the tone for the first week’s activities celebrating house and dance music culture, dubbed Mint: Feast on South Africa’s Best Electronic Dance Music, House, and Afrotech.

The Pantsula dance craze, usually seen on the streets of Johannesburg, was brought to life on stage by a group called Spirit in Motion, known for spontaneous and passionate dance routines. Speaking at the launch, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said: ‘’Spotify has witnessed the undeniable power of audio in spreading South African culture and trends, both within the continent and worldwide. Greasy Tunes, with its embodiment of South African culture and trends, represents an expansion of this influence by blending music and cuisine in a beloved city that resonates with countless individuals.’’ Last month, Spotify took things a notch up with the Free to Be campaign, which saw ‘’Glow’’ engage with under-represented queer artists, podcasters, and authors to raise awareness, break down harmful stereotypes, and shine a light on the influence of LGBTQIA+ communities and subcultures around the world.