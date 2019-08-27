Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 22 year old man who allegedly lied about a police officer on Facebook saying he killed a child during a protest has bee has been arrested for allegedly spreading malicious allegations about police officer on a Facebook post that later went viral. Ayanda Kubheka from Bethal, Mpumalnga had stated in the post that the officer had shot and killed a child during a protest.

Once news got out, the officer laid a charge of crimen injuria and incitement to commit crime, stating that due to the post, his life was in danger.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, Kubheka was arrested on August 22.

Hlathi said the Facebook post had indicated that the officer had shot and killed a 14-year-old child during a violent protest which broke out at Emzinoni Township.

“The false accusation went viral on the social media platform, thus putting the officer’s life in danger. In light of the above, police registered a case hence his arrest and remand in custody,” Hlathi added.

“These allegations levelled against Kubheka spiral from a violent protest which took place at Emzinoni last week where the community tried to force the police to release suspects who were arrested for various crimes, including malicious damage to property, house breaking, theft and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Hlathi said.

He added that when police refused to release Sakhile Sikhonde, 18, Siyabonga Mamba, 18, Moses Mokoena, 21, Siyabonga Madonsela, 22, Thabo Magagula, 22 and Sibusiso Mtsweni, 29, the community then tried to petrol bomb the police station.

He further added that 35 other people were arrested during the protest and released on R1500 bail each.

Kubheka appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on charges of intimidation, crimen injuria and incitement to commit crime on Monday and was remanded in custody.

The Star