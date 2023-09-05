Spring Fiesta boasts a top local line-up

Johannesburg - South Africa’s annual music extravaganza, Spring Fiesta, returns this year with an exciting line-up of local megastars. The festival is set to take place at Boksburg on October 7, promising a celebration of music, culture and togetherness.

All the performers will showcase their aptitudes on the six themed stages: house, hip-hop, amapiano, deep house, and Afrotech. The star-studded line-up for the main stage includes Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo, Daliwonga, Young Stunna, KO, Anatii, Blaxkie, Sjava and Big Zulu, Tira and Big Nuz, Lamiez Holworthy, Murumba Pitch, Dlala Thukzin, Prince Kaybee, LKG, Chronical Deep, KOTW, Judy Jay, and Andrew Lodemann (international guest DJ). The Stay True Sounds stage will see performances from El Payo, Tea White, Thabo Tonnick, China Charmeloon, KVRVBO, Buhle, Hypaphonik, Atmos Blaq, Sio LIVE, Vinny Da Vinci, DJ Christos, and Dawson.

Bakone Afrotech’s stage will be graced by artists such as Sun El Musician, Morda, Enoo Napa, Caiiro, Darque, Vanco, Da Africa Deep, Vitoto, Deep Queen, Roger Goode, Pansula on Percussion, and DJEFF (International Guest DJ). Amapiano lovers will see performances from De Mthuda, Mellow & Sleazy, Mdu AKA TRP, Mas Musiq, Stakev & Da, Muziqal Chef, Myztro, Felo le Tee, Hectic & Siya, Justin 99 & Pcee, Shaun 101, Linda Moeketsi, and Siya & Hectic. Last year, the organisers emphasised the importance of keeping the festival local, saying that South African musicians are producing the best music.

“Everyone wants a piece of us,” said Ricardo Da Costa, who has been at the helm of putting the festival together. “So why are we going to bring an international? So we really chose to localise our line-up this year. “We like to refer to Spring Fiesta dance culture as a national holiday. It’s a music and lifestyle festival that has five different stages; we've had up to seven stages before. And it really celebrates music and features all the relevant DJs and artists, both local and international.” More popular artists are expected to deliver stellar performances across the different stages, with the hip hop stage yet to be announced.