Springbok's Makazole Mapimpi uses Mandela Day to shine spotlight on gender-based-violence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has used Mandela Day to take a stand against gender-based violence (GBV). The Rugby World Cup star launched his 21 days campaign #Mapimpi67 this weekend aimed at fighting GBV. The Sharks ace said this campaign was dear to his heart as he had witnessed the worrying scourge when growing up in Tsholomnqa, outside East London, in the Eastern Cape. “Growing up in Eastern Cape I saw a lot of things, particularly things such as women being abused by men, and through this campaign I wanted to remind men of the importance of women,” said Mapimpi. Besides the GBV cases reported on the news and social media, Mapimpi said there was an incident that came to mind of one of his neighbours. “There was a lady that I used to know. She was one of the people who supported me during my school days and she was raped,” Mapimpi said.

The #Mapimpi campaign, powered by Brand South Africa, will run from Mandela Day until Women’s Day on August 9, and would be an action-orientated campaign to create awareness.

“Our vision is to communicate to every man in South Africa that they can, and need, to do something in their own immediate environment to cause a ripple effect for change.”

Men are encouraged to take 40-second videos of themselves pledging their commitment to fight GBV and tag the rugby star @Makazole16 and post using the hashtags #Mapimpi67 and #PlayYourPart.

The videos will be edited and returned to the senders with dates they can publish them on their social media pages.

Mapimpi has always been keen to to shine light on GBV violence.

Last year, in the Rugby World Cup warm-up game against Japan, he paid tribute to student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered by post office worker Luyanda Botha.

Mapimpi revealed to the camera the words “RIP Nene” on his wrist band when celebrating two of his three tries.