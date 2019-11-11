The weekend culminated in more than 130 pledges for Hector Mkhansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat to celebrate their second wedding after a popular video of the groom-to-be (again) on bended knee proposing to his true love was shared widely on various social media sites.
The Thursday proposal at the famed chicken store drew a slew of comments, many of which were positive and resulted in an outpouring of heartfelt undertakings - first, from ordinary public members, who were later joined by dozens of businesses and corporates.
The gifts - besides the cash pledges of about R125000 - include exotic honeymoon trips at exclusive lodges and reserves, car and air trips for the wedding and honeymoon, performances from celebrated musicians and the African prerequisite of lobola cows, which were promised by broadcaster Sizwe Dlomo and famed SA sour-milk producer, Inkomazi.
All these contributions began after well-known master of ceremonies Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi contacted the couple and offered to handle the occasion free of charge.