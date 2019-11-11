Spur-of-the-moment romantic gesture nets KFC couple R120k pledges









The couple inside the KFC outlet where Hector Khansi proposed to Nonhlanhla Khansi. Hector is far left, next to him is Sipho Mkhwanazi, who helped co-ordinate all the donations and pledges. Far right is Joe Human - a brand strategist who is also part of the planning. A romantic gesture at a KFC outlet to celebrate their seven-year marriage anniversary netted a happy Gauteng family more than R120 000 in cash donations towards the couple's second wedding. The weekend culminated in more than 130 pledges for Hector Mkhansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat to celebrate their second wedding after a popular video of the groom-to-be (again) on bended knee proposing to his true love was shared widely on various social media sites. The Thursday proposal at the famed chicken store drew a slew of comments, many of which were positive and resulted in an outpouring of heartfelt undertakings - first, from ordinary public members, who were later joined by dozens of businesses and corporates. The gifts - besides the cash pledges of about R125000 - include exotic honeymoon trips at exclusive lodges and reserves, car and air trips for the wedding and honeymoon, performances from celebrated musicians and the African prerequisite of lobola cows, which were promised by broadcaster Sizwe Dlomo and famed SA sour-milk producer, Inkomazi. All these contributions began after well-known master of ceremonies Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi contacted the couple and offered to handle the occasion free of charge.

Mkhwanazi said on Sunday that he was working with KFC, on behalf of the couple, to co-ordinate all the donations.

“They (Hector and Nonhlanhla) have not decided on the date of the wedding yet because the love they have received from the public has been overwhelming and they are still deliberating,” Mkhwanazi told The Star.

“But the deadline which we had set was either today or tomorrow ( Sunday or Monday in order for the sponsors to know when to send their pledges,” Mkhwanazi said.

He said Nonhlanhla and Hector initially married in 2012 after beginning their courtship two years earlier.

“Sister Nonhlanhla loves KFC, and Brother Hector wanted to create something special for their seven-year anniversary at her favourite outlet,” Mkhwanazi said.

The creation of this heart-warming gesture speaks volumes of Hector’s love for Nonhlanhla, as a perusal of his social media profile shows an abundance of endearing pictures of them spanning several years.