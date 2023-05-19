The frustration over continued power outages has forced a group of residents from Buccleuch in Sandton to march to Eskom Head offices in Megawatt Park, to drop their spoilt food. Residents marched with placards saying they had not had electricity since Sunday.

As part of their demonstration some also dumped rotten food at the entrance of the offices, and according to the “Sandton Chronicle”, the furious residents said they had had enough of outages. "We have had enough with outages, fights, and the plight of Buccleuch residents,” said the residents In a video circulating on social media, one of the residents is seen dumping rotting meat next to the entrance of Megawatt Park, while others chant as they wait for answers from officials.

The residents demanded to be addressed by Eskom officials and hopefully have their power restored. Buccleuch residents have also recently expressed that the delivery of services to the area has been poor, mentioning road maintenance as among pressing issues. This as protests have become a growing concern, as residents in different parts of the country continue to express their frustration to the government.

The predominant issues are lack of service delivery, continued blackouts, and lack of water supply. As a result of load shedding, communities have no water, because the pumps that supply water in residential areas are unable to function without electricity. Last week, “The Star” reported on hostile protests that happened in Mpumalanga, with scores of residents also demanding electricity.