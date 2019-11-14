St Benedict’s Catholic School for Boys's quest to foster respect for women









Pupils from St Benedict’s Catholic School for Boys sign a Manifesto on Masculinity. St Benedict’s Catholic School for Boys believes that education isn’t only about academics, but also encouraging positive attitudes in its pupils. In light of the prevalence of gender-based violence, the school wants the boys to grow up with different views and attitudes. Accordingly, the school recently launched a Manifesto on Masculinity and encouraged pupils to sign it. The manifesto was drafted by male teachers and pupils in grades 10 and 11. Those who sign it are expected to make a commitment to challenge other males about inappropriate behaviour towards women, never assume anything about a woman because of what she is wearing and never justify any unacceptable behaviour by saying “boys will be boys”. Ayrton Griffin-Ellis believes that while St Benedict’s is an educational institution, teaching should extend beyond academic tuition and include morals and ethics, life lessons and the values of equality and respect for all.

“At a time when femicide, rapes and general gender-based violence and discrimination are hourly occurrences within South Africa, the poignancy and importance of a manifesto where men agree to come to the protection and support of women cannot be underestimated,” said Ayrton.

The Grade 11 pupil said it was important to instil values of equality and respect because children are a product of their environment.

“What we do day-to-day influences our environment. If we consistently talk to the boys, then that influences the man they become,” Ayrton said.

He added that the manifesto was an important step towards a future where women are consistently valued for what and who they are: fellow human beings.

“It’s an admission and acknowledgement of the threat women face day to day

due to the actions of men,” he said.

“It’s an agreement taken by the men associated with St Benedict’s, both past and present, reminding us all to be cognisant of our behaviour - encouraging us to stand up and take action in support of women.”

“When we take responsibility and accountability for our actions and agree as a group of students to look after women and how we speak of women, it is profound,” Ayrton said.

St Benedict’s campus headmaster for community wellness and advancement, Dr Deon Oerson said they believed in creating well-rounded boys by teaching them respect, boundaries and dignity.

“Not only in academics, not only sports but also in their character,” said Oerson.

Executive headmaster Andre Oosthuysen said: “We believe it’s important to teach our boys to take a stand for their sisters, mothers, aunts and girlfriends and one day, their life partners.”