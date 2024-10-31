Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week 2024 preview showcases rising design talent

Soweto Theatre transformed into a sensory experience of colours, textures, and innovative silhouettes as attendees previewed the highly anticipated Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week 2024. This season’s fashion week, set to run from October 30 to November 2, has lit up the SA fashion scene, drawing attention to not only stunning designs but a new wave of budding designers.

Models participate in the Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week, showcasing spring/summer collections at the Soweto Theatre. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers The preview event featured an array of local young designers, each bringing a unique narrative of the spring/summer collections that lit up the runway. “The Star” was part of this glittering affair that captured the spirit of modern South African fashion. Among the stars of the evening was Kamohelo Mofokeng, a rising designer whose journey from the vibrant streets of Soweto to international accolades has captured the hearts of many.

Emerging designer Kamohelo Mofokeng debuted his creations. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers Recently, Mofokeng showcased his impressive skills at the World Skills Lyon 2024. For him, participating in the Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week is not just about the runway; it’s about exposure and the opportunity to flaunt local talent on a global stage. “Being part of Soweto Fashion means a lot for me because it is for exposure. And also to showcase our talent and what we are capable of,” Mofokeng expressed as he prepared to bring his Kasi flavour to the stage. His advice for emerging designers is both heartfelt and inspirational: “People must not be afraid of playing with different kinds of fabrics. I like simple stuff like geometry and coming with an international level of fashion. You must be creative and use everything around you.”

Another standout participant was Tshegofatso Malefane from Daveyton, who showcased his brand, Tshegofatso By Design. Malefane reflects on his journey with heartfelt emotion. Designer Tshegofatso Malefane. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers “Being part of Soweto Fashion Week meant a lot for me because last year, when I emerged first under the emerging block, I didn’t even have money to come. I had to sell my new phone. But I didn’t want the opportunity to go away, and it turned out that when I got the perfect opportunity this year, I used it to the most.” Malefane’s hard work has not gone unnoticed; he has received accolades including Best Star Designer of the Year at the Shining Stars Awards and the Youth Legacy Excellence Awards.

He has also been nominated at the South African Traditional Music Achievements Awards (SATMA Awards), aimed at empowering others through fashion and showcasing the liberating power of creativity. Both Mofokeng and Malefane, along with a host of other talented designers, are determined to remind audiences of their cultural roots and the importance of representation in the fashion industry. This year, the spirit of empowerment and creativity takes centre stage, promising an unforgettable experience.