Staff and pupils shave heads, wear bandanas to support cancer-stricken teacher









Tebo Matseke, who is undergoing chemotheraoy, is flanked by a pupil and one of the staff members at McAuley House School. Photo: Supplied Tebo Matseke, a maths teacher got the surprise of her life after she walked into a gallery of school kids that she teaches wearing bandanas in support of her latest chemotherapy treatment. She said all male teachers at McAuley House School in Parktown, Johannesburg, shaved their hair to support her on her unpleasant journey. “They called me up on stage and said ‘we are with you, everything is going to be fine’ - it was so emotional. They’re not taking it lightly and their love warms up my heart,” said Matseke. The 65-year-old teacher said she was retiring at the end of the year and should have done so earlier, but it was a healthy and progressive environment for her and her well-being, hence she stayed for longer. “I teach Grades 8 - 12 and they aren’t taking it well. But going to work really makes me feel better because I feel the love and it’s better than sitting at home, getting depressed and thinking about my sickness,” she said.

The mother of two said she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, and although she was on and off treatment, she felt strong, healthy and capable to face life.

“I was first put on treatment for six months and then I was off. After that, I was given three months again. I was so disappointed with my October results, because I feel fine,” said Matseke.

She said that she did not want to bother her adult children to fuss over her and she was trying some alternative treatments such as natural substances. Her next chemotherapy date is next month and she is dreading it.

“I hate chemotherapy. It’s horrible. You can’t function for three days after that. You feel sick, you want to vomit and you can’t do anything,” said Matseke.

Despite being on chemotherapy, she remains hopeful, strong and believes that all will be well. - African News Agency (ANA)