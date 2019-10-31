She said all male teachers at McAuley House School in Parktown, Johannesburg, shaved their hair to support her on her unpleasant journey.
“They called me up on stage and said ‘we are with you, everything is going to be fine’ - it was so emotional. They’re not taking it lightly and their love warms up my heart,” said Matseke.
The 65-year-old teacher said she was retiring at the end of the year and should have done so earlier, but it was a healthy and progressive environment for her and her well-being, hence she stayed for longer.
“I teach Grades 8 - 12 and they aren’t taking it well. But going to work really makes me feel better because I feel the love and it’s better than sitting at home, getting depressed and thinking about my sickness,” she said.