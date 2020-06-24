Staff fear for their lives after alleged cover-up of Covid-19 cases at work

Johannesburg - An alleged coronavirus cover-up of 30 cases at the Fidelity Security Group, including a hospitalised employee in a critical condition, has angered workers who now fear for their lives. Allegations are Fidelity forced severely sick employees to continue working for roughly a month when they had suspected to have been infected. Workers said management at Fidelity's Cash Solutions branch in Hermanstad, Tshwane, concealed a positive Covid-19 case last month on one of the plant's security guards. They said employees' health rapidly deteriorated without being informed about their colleague's infection. Things came to a head last Thursday when 17 employees in the branch's counting house section simultaneously received their positive results, with a 46-year-old woman being rushed to Tshwane District Hospital on Sunday. Wahl Bartmann, chief executive of the Fidelity group, conceded on Wednesday the Department of Health had on its database 30 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases at Hermanstad, but said the onus was on the employees to inform the company about their positive results.

However, employees rubbished Bartmann's claims, adding Hermanstad management knew of all the positive cases, because infected workers had been sent home to self-isolate, and staff from other branches were brought in to fill the gap.

“We all became sick and were coughing, not knowing what was wrong. Our bosses kept on saying 'guys, it is flu season; everyone has it',” said workers who asked to remain anonymous.

They accused their regional manager, whom they identified as Melanie, of having led the charge of allegedly forcing them to work, and are now fearful for their lives.

“What frustrates us is that they (Hermanstad management) call people from other branches to come and assist in our sick branch. They don't care about the lives of our colleagues.

“All cash-in-transit drivers and crew should also be tested,” the workers added.

Bartmann said they were “carefully” investigating the allegations against the office manager.

“We appreciate sensitivity and empathy is key during this stressful time,” Bartmann said.

He confirmed an employee was hospitalised, with workers saying that it proved the company was aware of who the infected employees were, and that they were self-isolating.

Bartmann said: “She was one of the employees tested positive. She has been at home and to our understanding her family took her to hospital a couple of days later.

“Like most businesses, we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of infection in the interests of our staff, officers and customers. We will definitely not place any of our staff or customers at risk.”