Stalwart Essop Pahad laid to rest

Johannesburg - A revolutionary who dedicated his life to the Struggle to overthrow the apartheid regime. This is how SACP general secretary, Solly Mapaila, described Dr Essop Goolam Pahad. According to Mapaila, the stalwart was also dedicated to establishing democracy, driving democratic transformation and development to eliminate the legacy of oppression, and advancing his country and its people towards prosperity.

Pahad’s “revolutionary contributions to our national struggle for liberation and social emancipation, the SACP, the ANC, and the government are truly commendable”. In a statement, the SACP said Pahad should be remembered for his unwavering dedication to the principles of democracy, social justice, equality, and ultimately the goal of scientific socialism. “His revolutionary legacy, especially, in our case, his contribution to the Struggle to end apartheid, establish democracy, and lay the basis for advancing to a socialist transition, will continue to inspire current and future generations to strive for a better South Africa, Africa, and world,” added the statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Pahad. Pahad was a Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency; he died at the age of 84. “We mourn the passing of a veteran of our Struggle, 65 years after he took his first revolutionary step of becoming a member of the Transvaal Indian Congress.”

“Security crackdowns, banning, and exile shaped Essop Pahad’s contribution over decades to our Struggle and, as parliamentary counsellor to then-president Thabo Mbeki and a minister in the presidency, to the early design and impact of our democratic state,” said Ramaphosa. He said that Pahad was a thinker and strategist who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice, and inequality at the national and international level to bear on our transition to democracy and in introducing a democratic, non-aligned, and activist South Africa to the global community. Ramaphosa said that Pahad served the nation with pride, principle, pragmatism, and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation.

Ramaphosa added that amid the excessive demands of his public life, Pahad was deeply devoted to his wife, Meg, and was a proud and doting father and grandfather, who is now sorely missed. The University of Johannesburg (UJ) also joined the rest of South Africa in mourning the death of Pahad. Pahad had in recent years been an honorary scholar and board member of the Centre for Africa-China Studies (CACS), UJ’s research Institute focusing on China's relations with Africa.

He was also a committed member of the Concerned Africans Forum (CAF) and worked closely with the South African Research Chairs Initiative Chair for African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy and the Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership (CADL). “The University of Johannesburg community sends their love and deepest condolences to the family of Dr Pahad. He was a fearless revolutionary, a man with a formidable and intimidating intellect who, together with the comrades of his generation, were unwavering in their principles and values: non-racialism, non-sexism, anti-imperialism, and equality. They were willing to pay the ultimate price for liberation,” said UJ Vice Chancellor and Principal Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi. Acting President Mashatile declared a Special Official funeral for Pahad, who was laid to rest at West Park Cemetery on Thursday.