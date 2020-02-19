Star athlete refuses to let disability hamper his sports excellence









Ofentse Matsitse has been nominated as Lsen School Male Athlete of the Year at the 2020 Gauteng Schools Sports Awards. Picture:Supplied Ofentse Matsitse, a star athlete at Itumeleng Learners with Special Education Needs (Lsen) School, has refused to let disability hamper his sports excellence. The 18-year-old has been nominated as Lsen School Male Athlete of the Year at this year’s 9th Edition of the Gauteng Schools Sports Awards set for February 27. Matsitse was in a mainstream school before he was sent to join Itumeleng Lsen in 2004, where he discovered his talents. Doreen Lekgatle, his life skills teacher said: “He is very versatile. “Everything he touches turns to gold. He is so well-mannered and just like his name, he conquers.

“I’m very pleased with his nomination. I have seen his behaviour change and there has been some mental growth as well.”

Matsitse has various soccer accolades to his name but being a finalist for the sports awards is one of his biggest achievements.

Ofentse is a versatile athlete and will compete in the Intellectually- Impaired National Age Group Tournament next month.

According to his teacher and coach, Archebolt Danke, Matsitse excels in soccer, long jump, cricket and table tennis.

“Ofentse has shown dedication in everything he does. He gives a 100% in his school work and participates in most of the sports at school and excels.

“Being a finalist in the awards is a great achievement and it’s given him confidence,” said Danke.

The young athlete has played for the National Intellectually-Impaired team in Portugal, Madeira, and won the Sportsman of the Year with Disability at the Gauteng School Sports Awards last year.

When he is not participating in the school district tournaments, he plays for a local club, Classic Football Club, that has seen him win Best Player of the tournament for both the Baba Mthethwa Legacy Tournament and the Joseph Makhanya Tournament.

The nomination process draws athletes from all 15 education districts of the Gauteng .

“Areas of criteria for prospective awards nominees or recipients include key outstanding achievements and awards obtained in the time period; any records set or broken in the time period; participation in community service programmes and projects beyond the sporting code; and exemplification of leadership,” said Godfrey Pitje, the awards’ communication and media liaison officer.

The Gauteng School Sports Awards consists of 15 Categories of which six are for learners and the others are for the school, managers or coaches.