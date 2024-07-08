Star-studded show to reflect SA’s rich musical legacy and diverse talent

Celebrated music stars such as Sho Madjozi, Big Zulu, veteran Maskandi musician Phuzekhemisi, and Msaki lead “Ushuni Womhlaba”, a show presenting South Africa’s rich musical heritage and diverse talent. The artists, who will serve as judges, are expected to contribute a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

A thrilling adventure awaits fans over the following 16 weeks as contenders from across the nation compete for the coveted title. With its July 7 premiere, the show redefines television by promoting traditional music genres, including Afropop, Maskandi, mbaqanga, and isicathamiya. This distinctive programme gives talented musicians the stage they deserve while celebrating and revealing Mzansi’s hidden musical treasures.

The dynamic combination of Mpumi Mlambo, also known as Msakazi, from Metro FM and Mandla Magwaza, who hosts the show on Ukhozi FM and is referred to by his fans as Njinji Wami, will be at the helm as hosts. The auditions have already set the tone, with incredible performances witnessed by Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg, Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, and eMalahleni in Mpumalanga. The excitement now moves to KwaZulu-Natal, where more aspiring musicians will get their chance to shine this coming weekend.

Thabo Mphelo, CEO and executive producer of “Ushuni Womhlaba”, spoke about the show, highlighting that it is a showcase of unique sounds. “‘Ushuni Womhlaba’ is not just a talent show; it’s a celebration of our rich musical heritage and a platform for the incredible talent found in every corner of South Africa. This show is the beginning of a new era in South African music television that will showcase unique sounds. Let’s make history together.” It is revealed that auditions are continuing, with the last regional auditions taking place in KZN on July 13 and 14.

Telkom has hailed “Ushuni Womhlaba” as the first of its kind in the talent search competition scene. Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, also commented about the show and said: “Being a part of this momentous show is a testament to our continued support and elevation of locally grown programmes and initiatives. We hope that all the participants create original sounds and share their creativity and authenticity, proudly showcasing Mzansi’s musical flair.” The television series aimed at discovering South Africa’s brightest talent has long enjoyed the backing and collaboration of SABC1 and Telkom SA.