State Capture to be prioritised, says ANC secretary-general Mbalula

Johannesburg - The ANC-led government said it would push ahead with the implementation of the outcomes of the state capture commission. This was revealed by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, who presented the declaration, which was adopted at the party’s 55th National Elective Conference in Gauteng, which was held from December 16 to 20, 2022.

The state capture commission’s biggest findings showed that a number of government officials, including high-ranking ANC members, were fingered in corruption activities. The state capture commission of inquiry, headed by Justice Raymond Zondo, cost the state R1 billion. Among the party’s newly elected Top 7 leaders, two, namely ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane, are among those that were fingered in corruption dealings.

Mbalula said the agenda for state transformation includes transforming the three arms of the state and all its critical apparatus. He said the transformation consists of institutionalising integrity and ethical leadership across the state. "In this regard, the ANC-led government will push ahead with the implementation of the outcomes of the state capture commission. We must push ahead with the reforms to professionalise the public service to ensure capacity and stability in the state. Through institutions such as the national school of government and the public service commission, we must continue to recruit the best skills in society and, more importantly, recruit capable and ethical women and men to serve the people of South Africa," Mbalula said.

In a recent interview with Independent Media, political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said he didn’t think anyone takes the Zondo Commission seriously. "Besides, most of the people implicated will be taking it on review. So we are dealing with its recommendations. What is clear is that members of the ANC are not bothered," Seepe said. [email protected] The Star