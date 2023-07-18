State lays out how it will lead evidence to prove that the five men in the dock killed Senzo Meyiwa

Johannesburg - As the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa finally gets underway, the state laid out how it would lead the evidence to prove that the five men in the dock killed the soccer star. This second attempt at the trial comes almost a decade after Meyiwa's death, with a new judge presiding after the suspension of Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela..

State prosecutor George Baloyi kicked off proceedings by detailing the charges against Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli. The five are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Baloyi said the state would lead with the evidence of witnesses who were inside the house on the night Meyiwa was shot, as well as the testimony of some neighbours who would give their evidence with the aid of a photo album of the scene.

In addition, he said, the state would call two photographers, ballistic evidence, and the testimony of the police officers who attended the scene on October 26, 2014. Baloyi said the state would also call a cellphone analyst to show the mapping of the various role players during the commission of the crime, lead evidence of the utterances made by some of the accused, and lastly, institute a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of certain statements deposed by some of the accused. Following this, the first witness, Zandile Lorraine Khumalo, the sister of singer Kelly Khumalo, was called to give her version of what happened the night the soccer player was killed.