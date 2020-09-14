State needs R32m to fix R82m Tembisa school built on a leaking sewer line

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) and Property Management says it will need an additional R32 million to fix compliance issues at the Mayibuye Primary School. The construction of the Tembisa school has already cost the government R82 million. And now they have written to the provincial Treasury Department asking for an additional R32m to fix a sewerage pipe problem and build a new access road. Last week, the Gauteng legislatures portfolio committees on DID and education threatened to lay charges against senior government officials and the contractor over delays in the school construction. DID spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu said it was untrue that the school was built on a wetland.

Instead, Gambu said once construction had started it was discovered that there was a leaking sewerage pipe on the land. She said the City of Joburg didn’t have records of the pipe and that was why the builders were unaware of it.

“This allegation is extremely unfortunate, misleading and malicious. Contrary to claims that there is a wetland, there is actually a sewer line that was discovered when the engineers conducted a wetland investigation.

“This required the team to dig seven pits, which is when an old sewer line was discovered, which was found to have been leaking for years,” she said.

Gambu said construction of the school started in 2017 and was stopped at the end of 2018 once the problem with the pipe, and community settling on the land, was discovered.

“What happened is that once we bought that land, the community started invading it. This ended up with them settling where the barrier road was supposed to be. We have had problems like this in places like Bram Fischerville and had meeting after meeting with community members to move,” Gambu said.

A decision to move the barrier road at an additional cost was made. “A new access road will need to be built. To this end, the department has applied for funding to build it.

“In addition the DID, together with the GDE, has liaised with the provincial treasury on the additional funds required in order to complete the project.

“Treasury has advised both departments on what to do to get the necessary allocation. GDE as the budget holder is in the process of finalising that process which will allow the service provider to return to site. The facility was assessed and found to be structurally sound, except for defects … The facility will be ready for occupation once the school is complete.”

While the departments wait for the funds, the nearly 2 000 learners who are supposed to benefit from the school are accommodated in overcrowded prefab classrooms.

