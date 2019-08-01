Only one in 10 organisations says they have the technical skills they need to succeed, with the biggest shortages of IT skills in software engineering, cyber security, mobile computing, cloud computing, social networking and analytics. File Picture: Andreas Gebert/ Reuters

Employers have long known that there really is a shortage of people who can program and, incredibly, not all of those who apply for programming jobs can. Shortage of skills is a global problem, not just a local one - only one in 10 organisations says they have the technical skills they need to succeed, with the biggest shortages of IT skills in software engineering, cyber security, mobile computing, cloud computing, social networking and analytics.

The situation locally is exacerbated by the state of education, says Richard Firth, chief executive of MIP Holdings.

“The South African authorities, who are responsible for the curricula in accredited training in IT, have designed a static educational tick-box of required technology skills. These skills are, however, changing constantly and are possibly disconnected from what business actually needs to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.

He said that as a result of the difficulty the company had in filling the internship posts in the past, it decided to change its approach. Previously, MIP would run a general advert for a post for an intern and get thousands of responses, and out of those thousands of applications, only a handful would qualify for the internship.

In order to eliminate those individuals who do not have the prerequisite logic skills necessary to be a software engineer, and to ensure they have the right calibre of person applying for the internship, the company came up with a five-step approach.

The first step in the phased approach is for the potential applicant to resolve a logic puzzle. By resolving the puzzle, they then get access to a website address that takes them to a game of logic that has 23 steps to it; with each of the steps getting progressively harder to solve. Once the game is completed, the company measures the time taken and logic used to complete each of the steps. If the candidate has met certain criteria, the applicant’s contact details and a copy of a CV, or areas of interest in technology, are sent to a specific email address.

Based on the successful solving of the puzzle and the e-mailed details, MIP does its own aptitude assessment.

“Our MIP graduate software engineers who pass the three months of training have a performance and salary review every three months. If they perform well, they can potentially earn an average of R20000 after two years.

“The caveat here is, however, that we have had to add another month onto our three-month course purely to satisfy BBBEE and SA Qualifications Authority’s demands for MIP’s training course to be accredited. The extra expense and time involved doing so does not add anything to the output or earning potential of our candidates.”