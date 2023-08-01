Johannesburg - State witness Colonel Lambertus Steyn faced gruelling cross-examination by the defence counsels for the five men on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday. Steyn, a qualified data analyser with the SAPS National Cold Case Investigation Unit, gave his analysis of the data retrieved from phone downloads of the occupants at the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo the day Meyiwa was murdered, which he received from the investigation team.

On Friday, he told the court that they had established that Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli had been in contact with Khumalo on at least two occasions before Meyiwa’s murder. Ntuli was said to have called Khumalo on August 2, 2014, and again on October 15, 2014. Steyn said the fifth accused had also been in contact with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused, as well as the second accused, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi. Steyn further told the court that photographs downloaded from a phone belonging to Mthobisi Prince Mncube, the third accused, showed him with dreadlocks tied up in a ponytail during 2014.

As the defence kicked off its cross-examination in the high court yesterday, Steyn was exasperated during his cross-examination by Mncube’s defence advocate, Charles Mnisi. Steyn told the court he was certain that the man in the photograph with dreadlocks was indeed Mncube, but he refused to comment on any other photos put to him by the defence. He told the court he was able to positively identify Mncube through his facial features, including his mouth, cheeks, nose and other details.

“My Lord, there seems to be a hearing problem in this court, as I did indicate that I will not be part of an identification parade. “He can ask me however many times, and I will still not be able to comment on other pictures,” he replied to Mnisi’s questioning. Advocate Zandile Mshololo also gave Steyn a tough time, as she questioned how he had been able to establish that the number and phone belonged to Ntuli.

Steyn said he was informed by the investigating team that the number belonged to Ntuli; however, they were unable to confirm who had Rica-ed (registered) the number. Mshololo also wanted to know if the phone could have been used by someone other than Ntuli and if the police were able to establish if the calls made between the two surrounded a conspiracy to commit a crime. The officer said, however, that they were not able to establish the conversation except to say there were connections between the numbers used.