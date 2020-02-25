Johannesburg - When Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech on Wednesday, Statistics South Africa's officials will not hold their breath for an allocation that wows them.
All indications were that Stats SA will kick off the financial year in April with a budget that is inadequate, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke told journalists in Pretoria on Tuesday.
It emerged earlier this month that the national statistical agency was battling financial constraints that left the company with a dire staff shortage.
Members of the Stats SA council, an advisory body that endorses the data released to the public, threatened to resign if the government failed to avail the agency adequate funds and unfreeze posts.
Maluleke said the agency presented its case to Mboweni, but Maluleke understood that the allocations to be announced on Wednesday won't be enough.