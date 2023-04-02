Steenhuisen emerges as DA federal leader once more

Steenhuisen will serve as party leader for the next three years. It is not clear what his leadership will mean for a party that is still alienated from the black majority of voters.

Johannesburg - John Steenhuisen has emerged as the federal leader of the DA once again.

Steenhuisen had campaigned for the position with the “Ready to Govern” ticket, while former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who also ran for the same position, said the party had a trust deficit with the majority of South Africans and that had to be fixed.

The DA had smooth elections, with digital voting beginning early on Sunday. It was not clear what the next step would be for Phalatse after her defeat in the leadership contest.

Dr Ivan Meyer was elected the party’s federal chairperson, replacing Helen Zille. She was however elected as the chairperson of the federal council.