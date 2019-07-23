Steero (Langa Masina) has released Beastmode

Steero has come a long way since his first single Black is Beautiful. The 16-year-old collaborated with Idols presenter and hip hop royalty Proverb for his latest hit Beastmode.

“It’s all about bridging the generation gap in the hip hop industry. I feature Proverb, a hip hop head with the older generation. I’m new on the scene and a collaboration between the two generations is what we need to how it is done,” said Steero, whose real name is Langa Masina.

He said there was a disconnect in the industry between the two generations with the younger guys making a certain type of music the older guys did not understand.

“The music should appeal to everyone and that’s why this collaboration was important.”

He started his own record label, Youth Movement, to make sure he owned his work.

“It is always better to own your masters. I have had drama with other labels and so I decided that the best thing was to do everything myself. I’ve got a good management team with my father and it’s basically family.”

Being homeschooled has also allowed him to focus on his music. In the three years since his first release Steero has developed himself in the music industry using platforms like social media.

“I think social media is the tool to help artists blow up. In 2016 it was still fairly new to have a social media presence. Now the internet is being used more than any other type of promotion. When I released Beastmode last month I used the internet to promote it. What I like about social media is that it has a snowball effect. If people are loving it, they share it.”

Steero said Beastmode was his best writing work yet adding to the quality of the song.

“I’m doing my own thing, writing what I want and not based on what people want. I write what I feel and release it. I’m taking the Steero brand to the top and taking everything as it comes.”