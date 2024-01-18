Stella cites her sister as her source of inspiration

A learner in the Woodhill College class of 2023, Stella Loutzis, says her dream is to become an endocrinology specialist doctor to assist as many people as she can. Speaking about her academic journey, she says she was inspired by her older sister, who is also an academic achiever in pursuit of a medical career.

“My biggest inspiration is my older sister, who is currently studying medicine. Not only does her work ethic inspire me, but so does how she interacts with other people. She always puts others before herself and makes everyone she comes across feel seen, heard, and respected. She sees the positive in everything, and no matter how tough her circumstances are, she never lets them get her down.” She adds that her family played an integral role in her journey by showing support and believing in her. “I firmly believe I would not have accomplished half of what I have without my family’s support. For as long as I can remember, my parents have always told me, ‘There is nothing that a Loutzis can’t do,’ and they have always believed in me more than I have believed in myself. Throughout exams and while waiting for my results, they have always calmed me down, been patient with me when I was stressed, reminded me of my capabilities and that my results would be a reflection of my effort, and tried to distract me with some of my favourite things when I began to overthink,“ said Loutzis.

The 18-year-old says her favourite term was term one because it included all of her favourite activities in matric as well as working on portfolio tasks. “Since I started my assignments in advance and paid attention in class, I found this term relatively easy and ended up placing first in the top 10 for academics.” Speaking about her preliminary exams, she said: “I was surprised and proud of myself. Although I found the prelims challenging, I attained the goals I set for all of my subjects, and because of this, I applied the same study strategy for my final examinations while focusing more on the sections. I was not confident in the prelims.”

Loutzis, who excelled in every subject, acknowledges that having an academic plan was helpful and that it was a major factor in her success. “Some of the study methods I used include blurting, spaced repetition, and the Feynman technique. I would also revise my work once we were done with the topic in class, not only when I had to study it for a test.” Her year’s highlights included the valediction, where she was named dux scholar, the Cansa walk she planned at her school, and the matric dance.

She also mentions extracurricular activities inside and outside school, including: – being on the first team for field hockey – competing in equestrian

– being a prefect, specifically, Head of Outreach – completing the bronze, silver, and gold President’s Awards – completing the Dale Carnegie course

– completing the Apprentice Doctor course – tutoring younger grades maths. She applied to the following universities: the University of the Witwatersrand, UCT, Stellenbosch University, the University of Pretoria, and the University of the Free State, to study medicine and specialise in endocrinology.