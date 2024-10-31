Stellar line-up: Zimbabwe Achievers Awards SA announces 9th annual nominees

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in the social calendar as the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa announces its nominees for the 9th Annual Awards Dinner Gala. Scheduled to take place on November 30 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg, the gala celebrates the remarkable achievements of Zimbabweans in South Africa against the vibrant backdrop of Sandton.

Madam Boss and Tyfah Guni are poised to host the prestigious event, blending glamour with a spirit of empowerment and recognition. “We are excited to announce the final nominees for this year as we continue to celebrate one another after a year of inspirational and outstanding contributions,” expressed Rose Guwaza, ZAA SA director. “It is my pleasure to congratulate all the nominees, after a rigorous process to come up with the brightest lights, when we are surrounded by so much greatness around us.”

With the voting platform slated to open from November 4 to 18 on the official ZAA website, www.zimachievers.org, the anticipation is palpable. The public will have the opportunity to select their favourite nominees ahead of the gala, further integrating the community into the celebrations. Leading the nominations this year is entrepreneur Shaleen Nullens, known as Ms Shally, who has earned three nominations across several categories including People’s Choice, Outstanding Entertainment, and Female Personality of the Year.

The accolades reflect the spirit of innovation, excellence, and the desire to uplift one another in the Zimbabwean community. Distinguished honorary awards recipients include DJ Tira. Picture: Supplied This year’s ceremony also includes two honorary awards: the Chairman’s Award and Friend of Zimbabwe, recognising 14 exceptional inductees, including renowned figures such as DJ Tira, Beks Ndlovu, and Chief Charumbira, among others. The full list of nominees spans various categories, recognising talent from business and entrepreneurship to community activism and artistry. Categories include:

Business of the Year: Brytech Holdings, Leopard Group, Afrittude Communications, Expression Wines Africa. Male Entrepreneur of the Year: Tinashe Shangwa, John Shangwa, Brian Pawandiwa, Tawanda Forgive Dube, Charles Mandaza, Alois Tatenda Muzeya. Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Beatrice Negonde, Lorraine Tatenda Marira, Dr Tafadzwa Charity Chanyowedza, Ruth Butaumocho.

Community Champion of the Year: Ngqabutho Mabhena, Lubelihle Nyengwa, Thutsman Dlamini, Thabie Perfect, Veronica Shoniwa. Outstanding Entertainment: Chrispen Nyathi, Brand Audacity Africa Group, Kmane, Ms Shally. Sports Personality of the Year: Knox Mutizwa, Divine Lunga, Givemore Mudzinganyam.