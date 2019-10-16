Stellenbosch University said the investigation into a research paper on the controversial cognitive functioning of Coloured women is set to be concluded next month.
The study, titled “Age and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women", was published by a group from the university in the journal Aging, Neuropsychology, and Cognition and circulated earlier this year.
According to the study, which was criticised as racist and prejudiced, Coloured women have an increased risk of low cognitive functioning, as they have low education and unhealthy lifestyles.
An online petition by a group of academics, including UCT English professor Dr Barbara Boswell and Unisa research Professor Kopano Ratele, called for its removal, saying the research had “racist ideological underpinnings, flawed methodology, and its reproduction of harmful stereotypes of ‘coloured’ women”.
The article was retracted following the fierce criticism.