Stellenbosch University 'racist' study on Coloured women still under investigation









Stellenbosch University. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Stellenbosch University said the investigation into a research paper on the controversial cognitive functioning of Coloured women is set to be concluded next month. The study, titled “Age and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women", was published by a group from the university in the journal Aging, Neuropsychology, and Cognition and circulated earlier this year. According to the study, which was criticised as racist and prejudiced, Coloured women have an increased risk of low cognitive functioning, as they have low education and unhealthy lifestyles. An online petition by a group of academics, including UCT English professor Dr Barbara Boswell and Unisa research Professor Kopano Ratele, called for its removal, saying the research had “racist ideological underpinnings, flawed methodology, and its reproduction of harmful stereotypes of ‘coloured’ women”. The article was retracted following the fierce criticism.

The formal investigation committee (FIC) investigating a complaint lodged against the authors of the article were supposed to conclude their work last month, but this has been extended to the end of November.

Professor Eugene Cloete, the vice-rector of research, innovation and postgraduate studies, said: “It was initially expected that the investigation would be concluded by the end of September.

“But due to the complexity and the public nature of the case, it took some time to clarify various legal issues related to the FIC membership.

“This has caused unforeseen delays and the outcomes of the investigation are to be shared with stakeholders as indicated in earlier statements.”

Cloete said that in September the university's two senate committees recommended that the institution formally adopt the global code of conduct for research in resource-poor settings at its forthcoming senate meeting next month.