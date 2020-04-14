Stellies medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic

Stellenbosch University medical students decided that instead of going home, volunteering at a hospital during a pandemic might be the best practicals for them. Fourth-year medical student Abdul-Mutakabir Aziz said choosing to volunteer came naturally for him. “I felt that I wanted to help out and there was also uncertainty as to the duration we would be gone. I made the decision to try and help out at the hospital as a volunteer,” Aziz said. He and his fellow students are volunteering at the Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape. Student intern, Sheryl Marshall agreed with Aziz:

“Volunteering was the most natural thing to do. I really felt that I wanted to stay and help – especially when we are facing such a huge health crisis.”

Aziz volunteers in the tracing centre and the internal medicine department.

“In the tracing centre we work for the department of health and we call and contact individuals that test positive and get information about people that they were in close contact with to see if they exhibit symptoms and tell them more information on what to do.

“In internal medicine, we are helping out the doctors there. We are helping to examine patients, draw blood and set up IV lines.”

Currently, 70 students are working in Tygerberg Hospital’s Covid-19 Screening Area. Another 20 students are screening people at the four main entrances of the hospital.

Fifteen students are working at the Contact Tracing Centre at Tygerberg Campus and another 115 are assisting at the National Covid-19 Helpline. In the internal medicine wards, 70 senior students are helping with the day-to-day functioning of the hospital.