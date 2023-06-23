Stem cell transplant survivor and wife on 10-year awareness drive

Johannesburg - A stem cell transplant survivor and his wife from Mpumalanga will be embarking on the first-ever inter-continental drive to raise awareness for stem cell donation starting in August. The non-profit organisation SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) announced yesterday that to raise awareness of the value of stem cell donation around the world, Robin Lewis and his wife Jolandie will travel to 64 countries in 10 years across three continents.

In their custom-built motor home, referred to as “Betsy,” the couple, who will begin their “Matches on the Map” journey from their hometown of Nelspruit in August, will travel an estimated 110 000km through Africa, Europe and Asia. The husband and wife team were motivated to take on this project when Robin underwent a successful stem cell transplant following a diagnosis of Fanconi Anaemia, a genetic DNA repair problem that can result in solid malignant tumours, leukaemia, or failure of the bone marrow. The couple said they hope to help patients who find themselves in a similar situation. As they go across each continent, beginning in Africa, their goal is to sign up thousands of donors in collaboration with the SABMR.

"If it wasn’t for the stem cell transplant, I would not be here today. Since then, we’ve been plotting ideas of how to raise greater public awareness around stem cell donation, and that’s how ‘Matches on the Map’ was born," Robin said. The objective is to increase diversity in both the SABMR and registry databases in the nations they will be visiting in order to match patients en route. “After my transplant five years ago, my wife and I started planning the trip with the hope of changing the world. Our plan was very ambitious, and we soon realised that we couldn’t do it alone.

“As Fanconi Anemia nearly claimed my life, we decided that we would also focus on establishing support groups for patients with this disease as we make our way through various countries, meeting up with families that are affected, and sharing their stories,” Robin said. Matches on the Map, according to Nadia Chalkley, head of donor recruitment for the SABMR, will give access to a wide and far more diverse spectrum of donors. "Ethnicity plays a huge role in finding donor matches, especially for patients of colour. Currently, only 35% of our donor base is of colour, which is not reflective of the demographic make-up of South Africa. This limits our ability to find matches for patients who are of African or Indian descent,“ Chalkley said.

“This project will bring us closer to making our donor database more diverse. The more donors we have from various ethnic backgrounds, the greater the chances of a match,” she says. In order to help the duo with ongoing operational expenditures while travelling, and to generate additional cash for the Registry’s donor recruiting efforts as stem cell kits and the processing thereof are extremely expensive, they are starting a crowdfunding campaign via BackABuddy in partnership with the SABMR. @Chulu_M