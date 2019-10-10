Stepdad allegedly walks in on daughter bathing and rapes her









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A 42-year-old man has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 13-year-old step-daughter while she was having a bath. It was allegedly not the first time that he had raped her. The man had sent the girl's younger siblings to a spaza shop then walked in on the teenager as she was bathing and allegedly raped her. The man was arrested on Saturday and made his first appearance at the the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he was later remanded in custody. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the girl was raped at her home in Khuma outside Klerksdorp.

“According to information at our disposal, the mother left the minor and two other children under the care of their step-father to attend a family gathering. It is alleged that the accused sent the younger siblings, aged four and five to a spaza shop,” Funani said.

“Allegations further state that the 13-year-old was busy taking a bath when the father entered the room and raped her,” Funani added.

She said that the victim’s uncle who stays in a back room in the same yard heard the minor crying and called other family members.

“The latter, after finding out what happened to the victim, reported the matter to the police and the 42-year-old suspect was arrested,” she said.

Funani added that it was also alleged that the victim disclosed that it was not the first time that the step-father raped her.

The man was expected to appear again for bail application on Wednesday, October 16.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, condemned the incident and committed that the police will do anything possible to ensure that the accused remains in custody.

“It is sad that the child was violated by someone who was supposed to protect her and that the incident took place amid calls for drastic action against perpetrators of Gender Based Violence,” Motswenyane said.

The Star