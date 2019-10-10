Johannesburg - A 42-year-old man has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 13-year-old step-daughter while she was having a bath.
It was allegedly not the first time that he had raped her.
The man had sent the girl's younger siblings to a spaza shop then walked in on the teenager as she was bathing and allegedly raped her.
The man was arrested on Saturday and made his first appearance at the the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he was later remanded in custody.
North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the girl was raped at her home in Khuma outside Klerksdorp.