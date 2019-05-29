An Ekurhuleni man has been found guilty of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter and forcing her to watch him masturbate.

The 59-year-old Gauteng “monster” who forced his mentally-challenged stepdaughter, 23, to endure eight years as his sex slave, spent his first night in jail last night for his heinous crimes. On Tuesday, Jacobus* was found guilty on all five shocking sexual crimes - including the repeated rape of his stepdaughter Danielle*, and forcing her to watch him masturbate - at the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court.

Judge Francois Du Plessis lambasted Jacobus, who was painted as a witness tailoring his evidence to counter the allegations made by Danielle by trying to show that she was sexually active, which the rapist said explained a medical report showing sexual assault.

Jacobus faces a life sentence or a lengthy prison term for his gruesome crimes, the judge said, adding that the sex fiend would immediately be incarcerated until his sentencing, which is expected in December.

Danielle, who has a cognitive capacity of a 6-year-old child, was shown through a medical report, which was presented in court, that she had been raped as the membrane covering her vagina had a cleft in it, which was caused by a blunt object.

Judge Du Plessis accepted the veracity of the report, adding that “a penis is a blunt object”.

On Jacobus’s evidence that Danielle had a boyfriend at her boarding school for people with special needs, the judge said: “It seems he wanted to leave the impression that (Danielle) was sexually active at (her school)

“It is clear that the accused wanted to tailor his evidence to counter the doctor.”

Judge Du Plessis rejected this.

Jacobus was convicted of rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a person who is mentally disabled, exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally disabled person, and compelling Danielle to watch him masturbate.

Danielle’s mother, who was in court yesterday, cried when the guilty verdict was delivered. She couldn’t hide her disdain for Jacobus when judgment was handed down.

“He is a monster,” said the mother, who cannot be named to protect her child’s identity.

“I am relieved and glad that justice was done. But I am sad for his family and children,” the mother said.

Jacobus has two adult children, both of whom are in their thirties.