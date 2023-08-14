Stephanie Ndlovu and Holly Rey shining a light on sisterhood

Johannesburg - Every woman appreciates being surrounded by other women with whom they can make profound and lasting connections. To highlight the essence of sisterhood, renowned actress Stephanie Ndlovu and songstress Holly Rey have joined a campaign alongside other prominent women to epitomise sisterhood.

The vibrant besties include YouTube comedy sensation, Nelisiwe Mwase, professional make-up artist, Bridget Mahlangu, radio jock presenter, Mantsoe “Pout” Tsatsi, and South Africa’s first Bachelorette, Qiniso van Damme. Ndlovu spoke about what being part of the campaign meant to her and explained the importance of sisterhood. She said with this campaign, people expected a lot of humour and relatable funny moments and would also be inspired by the significance and importance of sisterhood.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been part of a web series campaign, so it’s very exciting that it celebrates friendship and sisterhood in the most authentic and relatable way,” said Ndlovu. “As women, it’s important for us to always support one another. In a world where women are still fighting inequality and discrimination, we must be each other’s biggest cheerleaders because when one of us breaks societal barriers, we all win.” Award-winning music sensation Holley Rey . Photo Supplied Holly “Holly Rey” Wasserfall also commented: “This campaign really encompasses the essence of what it is to be a woman and what happens when women pull together. I think every character represents a different South African woman and the challenges most women face on a day-to-day basis.

“I think I’ve only recently really learnt the value of sisterhood and having a community of women around you that you can trust and celebrate with. I have the most incredible friends who pull me out of the darkest times and celebrate me at my best. Even for this campaign, they all came over for the premiere of the show to celebrate the show, and it was the best feeling.” This forms part of a 6-part docu-series created by Aero with weekly episodes that document a South African Girl’s Trip. Weaving into the storytelling will be the dynamics and humour that light up SA as a nation.

They will take South Africa with them as they form the group, plan, arrive at their destination, and share all the moments that come with that. The group will start with six friends, and as it happens, two will fall away as the planning progresses. To excite and engage their consumers, the chocolate brand will award a group of friends a trip that will give them “Moments to Melt” into and memories for a lifetime – to iconic Cape Town.