Steve and Marjorie Harvey infidelity claims cause a stir

Johannesburg - American television personality Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, found themselves at the centre of discourse after reports of infidelity surfaced on social media. According to the allegations, Marjorie reportedly had an affair with the couple’s bodyguard, and one of their personal chefs, pictured in 2015 in Las Vegas.

This was followed by claims that their marriage was on the rocks and reports that Harvey was divorcing his wife. The pair, who have been married since 2017, had been serving couple goals before the news broke on the internet. Harvey adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship - 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan, and Jason.

In a shared TikTok video, Harvey spoke about the relationship and said they were fine. Their fans have slammed the response, saying it does not give an in-depth response to the allegations. “Before I get started, just let me say that I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine... I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we’re fine. Lord, have mercy. I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me; I’m still shining.“

Marjorie also shared a post on Instagram highlighting that the couple do not entertain lies spread about them. “This is the website: https://mattmcmillenministries.com/how-to-handle-being-lied-about/ My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given, much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility for those who may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones who may not know how to properly cope. God bless all of you.” According to the ‘Daily Mail’, Harvey has always spoken fondly of his wife.

It is also reported that during a past interview with ‘People’ in 2012, Harvey raved about his wife and admitted she had changed the way he existed. “I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship; I’d never been loyal; I’d never been fully respected,” he said. Harvey has since been posting his everyday motivational messages on social media, where mixed views are shared.