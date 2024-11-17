Stilfontein rescue operation suspended amid high court ruling

Rescue operations in Stilfontein, North West, where over 4 000 illegal miners are believed to be trapped underground, were called off on Sunday. Reports indicate that some miners have begun to surface slowly. The community-led operation at Shaft 11, located in a disused mine, is set to resume today (Monday).

The situation has escalated into a tense standoff beneath the earth’s surface, with operations aimed at rescuing the miners. The community-led mission gained momentum over the weekend but was temporarily suspended after reports emerged that some miners were gradually returning to safety. This pause comes amid legal rulings and human rights considerations that are shaping the ongoing crisis. On Saturday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, issued a landmark ruling ordering the unblocking of Shaft 11, where the miners have been hiding from police who might arrest them upon resurfacing.

Judge Brenda Neukircher’s directive was explicit: the shaft must remain accessible, and no non-emergency personnel are allowed to enter. The court underscored the urgency of allowing the miners to exit safely while limiting the interference of policing efforts aimed at enforcing the law. The interim ruling stated that the shaft may not be blocked “by any person or institution whether government or private”.

It also emphasised that any miners trapped in the mine shaft must be permitted to exit, while non-emergency personnel are barred from entering. Reports have surfaced indicating that essential supplies, including food, water, and medication, were withheld from the miners for nearly three months, allegedly to pressure them into emerging. This ruling followed a probe into human rights violations led by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which asserted that the miners’ basic human rights must be upheld.

In light of this ongoing rescue mission, dubbed “Operation Vala Umgodi”, Wisani Baloyi, the SAHRC spokesperson, articulated the need for a balanced approach amidst the unfolding crisis. During site visits to the mine on November 14 and 15, the commission gained valuable insights into the complexities involved in the operation, emphasising the importance of protecting the lives of the miners while law enforcement seeks to maintain order. As the situation unfolds, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe reaffirmed that law enforcement officers will not risk entering the precarious mine shaft due to safety concerns.

The Society for the Protection of our Constitution initiated the court application, motivated by the plight of the miners. Responding to an inquiry by The Star on Sunday, Mathe argued that the court order does not impede the police and other law enforcement agencies from performing their duties. “This court order does not prohibit the SAPS from performing its constitutional mandate. The miners are being assisted when resurfacing. The court order has nothing to do with what is happening, and whoever brought the court order was ill-informed. We have never blocked emergency personnel. Rescue workers have been there, and everyone who comes up is assisted and given medical care,” she stated.