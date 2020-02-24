Mpumalanga- Two male suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas at the weekend.
The two were arrested after Transnet security guards spotted a diesel tanker with eight suspects next to it. All the suspect ran in different directions after realising that they have been recognised by the guard. The guards managed to chase them and caught two of the suspect one of which is alleged to be a driver.
The Mpumalanga HAWKS' spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said: "A further search for the other six suspects in the area yielded no further good results for the security guards despite being joined by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team, Delmas SAPS, Witbank SAPS and the Flying Squad."