Stolen diesel from pipeline lands suspects in court









File Image

Mpumalanga- Two male suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas at the weekend. The two were arrested after Transnet security guards spotted a diesel tanker with eight suspects next to it. All the suspect ran in different directions after realising that they have been recognised by the guard. The guards managed to chase them and caught two of the suspect one of which is alleged to be a driver.

The Mpumalanga HAWKS' spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said: "A further search for the other six suspects in the area yielded no further good results for the security guards despite being joined by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team, Delmas SAPS, Witbank SAPS and the Flying Squad."

"On the scene we managed to seize a twenty thousand liter diesel tanker, two small generators, one inside the truck and the other mounted to the hose which was busy extracting the diesel from the pipeline and other instruments and there was no other car which was found which may have been used as an escape car for the six suspects," she said.





On how the suspects may have been able to identify where the diesel pump was, Sekgotodi said: "In cases like this we as the law enforcers suspect an inside job because it is very difficult for an ordinary member of society to be able to identify where the diesel pipelines are."





Captain Sekgotodi further stated that the arrested suspects are all South African nationals and they are also from Mpumalanga. Investigations are still ongoing and further arrests could not be ruled out.





The two arrested suspects, aged 21 and 28, are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrates Court on Monday for diesel theft and malicious damage to property.



