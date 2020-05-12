Stonebwoy's new album tells continent's stories and lessons during Africa month

It has been a long wait for reggae star Stonebwoy to release an album. Anloga Junction, his latest release, is a big deal for him and his fans. “It is not even three weeks old yet and it has attracted an amazing reception from online streams. A lot of things are going on irrespective of the coronavirus that we are in right now. It’s a great feeling,” said the award-winning dance hall singer whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla. Stonebwoy last cut an album three years ago. “It has been very anticipated and I took time to cook it. My song Bow Down featuring Nasty C is a strong club banger, you don’t even have to be in a club to jam to that song. It is a mix of hip hop, rap and reggae. South Africa is loving that song.”

The album features a number of African and international artists including Diamond Platnumz and Keri Hilson.

“I have artists from Amsterdam, UK and Jamaica. They have been carefully selected so I can touch base in specific areas where I can highlight Stonebwoy to the world.”

Anloga is the name of the village Stonebwoy comes from in Ghana. The album tells the story of the experiences and lessons learnt from his continent.

“I am directing everything to my roots right now and trying to sell Africa even more.”

He said for him it was important for his story to meet at the juncture where there was Western culture and foreign influence.

“It is my roots meeting up at the ‘junction’ with the Western influence to create records for the world.

"This album is a breath of fresh air. People in the diaspora connect to a certain type of sound because of where they live and what is dominant there.

"I am giving them an African-base sound with a touch of Western influence they can relate to. This is a world album you can dance to, listen to and learn from,” he said.

Africa Month is in full swing and fans can enjoy the album on streaming platforms.