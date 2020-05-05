Stop politicising food aid distribution, ACDP rebukes government

Johannesburg- The African Christian Democratic Party has accused the government of political favoritism in the distribution of food parcels and called them out to stop. Marie Sukers, ACDP MP said politicising food aid plays into the hands of people who seek instability in South Africa and that the government must first and foremost apply the Batho Pele (people first) principle in this instance. "We are exasperated seeing so many organisations who want to feed families in need, but are unable to," says . "We've also seen the government food parcels being dished out to party members only. Just this past weekend, for the third time, opposition party supporters in the village of Heilbron in the Free State, including the elderly and the disabled, were overlooked and denied government food parcels because of their political affiliation. The same has applied to the distribution of government sanitizer. "This is unacceptable and we urge President Ramaphosa to implement his commitments of bringing and end to this practice. We must decisively deal with those who misuse their positions to advance their parties at the expense of the poor," she said

Three weeks ago Gauteng's acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi was forced to reject allegation by the DA that they were distributing food parcels along factional lines.

He said the food parcels were being distributed on the basis of need.

"We won't be influenced by patronage and we reject allegations that distributions are done along factional lines," he said at the time.

The ACDP said it was no secret that the Department of Social Development, despite its tireless work, does not have sufficient capacity or a wide enough network to reach all South Africans who are in need of food.

The party said a crisis like the current one, all of civil society including churches, must be allowed to continue meeting the needs in communities, as they have been doing for generations.

"Government never had the monopoly on this, never will and should never try to exclude the private sector, particularly those who provide social care and relief.

"The ACDP is consulting with the Department of Social Development on the implementation of restrictive food distribution regulations that, in the current environment, will add to non-compliance and ultimately civil disobedience.

Earlier in this pandemic, the ACDP started its own Covid-19 Relief Fund to assist those in need of food. We've partnered with community based organisations and churches to provide food relief to those in need, feeding well over 4,000 families in Cape Town alone.

"The ACDP thanks all those churches who are helping communities, and call on those who need more information on the disaster regulations and becoming an essential service, to contact us for guidance," Suiker said.



The Star