Stop spreading misinformation, pets don't transmit Covid-19, says SPCA

Domestic animals do not transmit the Covid-19 virus. So said the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) which claimed that certain entities were spreading misinformation regarding animals and the virus. “The NSPCA would like to assure the public that there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted from domestic animals to humans. It is unclear whether or not this virus is transmittable from wild animals to humans, and therefore we continue to strongly discourage interactions with wild animals - not only for ethical reasons, but now for health reasons too,” said Meg Wilson, spokesperson for the NSPCA. The society cautions the public not to rely on the news spread by entities that are not directly involved in the study of the Covid-19 virus. “According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit this virus which is mainly spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

“We implore the public to research information thoroughly from reliable sources such as WHO (https://www.who.int/),” she said.

“We also remind the public that while they are taking care of themselves to remember their animals at this time too,” she added.

If people could not afford to take care of their pets, they should take them to their local SPCA instead of abandoning or dumping them.

Last month The SPCA in Bloemfontein expressed dismay after animals were found neglected during the lockdown.

This was after it found two cats tied to old TV with a rope with the owner's excuse being that the animal will bring them the virus since the cats do visit the neighbours.

"This is unacceptable and cruel. Animals do not carry the virus and cannot spread it to humans," the SPCA said at the time.